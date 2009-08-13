Samsung unveils world's first dual LCD cameras

Samsung, ever the innovator, has announced a new compact camera range that has two (yes two!) LCD screens.

The ST550 and ST500 compact cameras have a 'hidden' second 1.5-inch LCD on the front of the camera, so your group of mates can yell 'left a bit, right a bit' at you when you try and take a picture.

It will also be good for all those couples who for some reason are slightly uncomfortable asking strangers to take photos of them while embracing passionately.

The other LCD is a 3.5-inch wide touchscreen, which reportedly packs crystal-clear resolution.

The cameras both have a 12.2 megapixel sensor and a 27mm wide-angle Schneider Kreuznach lens with 4.6x optical zoom.

Another interesting feature the cameras have is something called Smart Gesture User Interface. This means that you can tap the camera or make a hand gesture to get it to perform certain tasks. Anything that makes us feel a bit like Obi Wan Kenobi when using a gadget is fine by us.

Video recording

As you would expect, the ST550 and ST500 also features face recognition, image stabilisation and 720p video recording.

The ST500 is available in silver, red and blue colours and the ST550 is available in black, gold, orange and purple colours.

Both cameras will be released at the end of August, with prices as follows: ST550 (£299) and ST500 (£249). For more information, click on www.samsungcamera.co.uk.