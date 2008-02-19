Ricoh launches R8 compact digital camera

The Ricoh R8 is designed to look the part, emphasizing its beauty as a tool

Ricoh has added a new flagship model to its Caplio range in the shape of the R8.

The new model improves on the R7 by combining a 10 megapixel CCD sensor with a Smooth Imaging Engine III image processing engine and Ricoh’s proprietary CCD-shift vibration reduction for pin-sharp imagery and low noise.

7.1x optical zoom

As with the R7, the R8 also benefits from a 7.1x optical zoom with a focal length of 28-200mm (35mm equivalent). If desired, the zoom can stepped to lengths of 28, 35, 50, 85, 135 and 200mm (35mm equivalent).

In addition to CCD-shift image stabilisation technology, the R8 also boasts face-recognition and macro modes. There is also the option to record square 1:1 images.

On the back of the camera there’s a 2.7-inch 460,000 pixel high-resolution LCD to frame and view images with. The R8 can be used to capture JPEGs and AVI movie files at a range of resolutions.

Housed in an aluminium casing for a sleek look, the Ricoh R8 will be available in the UK from March onwards and is expected to retail for £250.