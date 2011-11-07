Pro Panasonic compact system camera outed

Panasonic has introduced a new camera to sit in its G range, the GX1 is the much anticipated pro compact system camera that has been in development for some time.

The GX1 features a micro four-thirds size 16.0 million pixel Live MOS sensor and includes a number of features, including automatic shooting modes, a touchscreen to control autofocus and full manual control.

High-speed focusing is promised by the precise AF, with Panasonic claiming that the 0.09 focusing speed is the fastest AF speed among Compact System Cameras, a claim previously made by the Olympus PEN E-P3. Burst shooting speed of up to 20 fps is also possible.

Panasonic G series cameras are compatible with a wide range of micro four-thirds lenses, including the new X Zoom lenses which were announced earlier this year.

The camera also includes a Venus Engine image processor, while sensitivity can be pushed up to a maximum of ISO 12800. AF modes on board the camera include multiple-area AF, Face Detection and AF Tracking. It also comes with an integrated flash.

Touchscreen

Fast becoming a popular feature among compact system cameras, the Lumix GX1 features a touchscreen LCD. Full HD video recording is also available in AVCHD format, with 50i and stereo sound.

The Panasonic Lumix GX1 UK price will be £499.99 body only or £599.99 with the 14-42mm standard kits. Available from mid-December, you'll have to wait another month for the GX1 to be available with the 14-42 'X' lens kit, which will be available for £729.99.