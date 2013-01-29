Panasonic reveals new 14-42mm standard kit lens

Panasonic's new 14-42mm lens is for Micro Four Thirds cameras

Panasonic has introduced a new kit optic for its range of Micro Four Thirds mirrorless compact system cameras.

The new lens offers the same 14-42mm range as the previous version, which in 35mm terms is equivalent to 28-84mm, making it suitable for a wide range of subjects including landscapes and portraits.

Comprising of nine elements in eight groups, the lens adopts two aspherical lenses to achieve further reduction of both size and weight while maintaining a high optical performance across the whole zoom range.

Quick AF

The inner focus system is driven by a stepping motor to take maximum advantage of the high speed contrast AF system offered by Panasonic's "DSLM" (mirrorless) cameras and also while video recording.

Panasonic's MEGA OIS (optical image stabiliser) is designed to help reduce the effects of camera shake, even at the telephoto end of the lens or in low-light conditions.

A minimum focus distance of 20cm at 14-20mm and 30cm at 21-42mm is available, along with a photographic magnification of 0.17x. Seven aperture blades consist of a circular aperture diaphragm to produce attractive out of focus areas.

The new lens will be available from March in a choice of black or silver. Pricing is yet to be decided.