Panasonic lenses firmware upgrade announced

A firmware upgrade for Panasonic's G series improves the video performance of certain lenses

Panasonic has announced a new firmware upgrade for its Lumix G series lenses, allowing for seven new lenses to be added to the video line-up.

The lenses that can be added to the video line-up now include the 14mm pancake lens, the 8mm fisheye lens and the 45-200mm zoom lenses.

Optical Image Stabiliser has been enhanced in video recording, while the sound of auto focusing has been reduced for less distractions.

Firmware upgrade

The firmware upgrade is available now from the Panasonic website, and means the following lenses can now be considered as part of the HD Lenses of Lumix G Micro System line-up:

Lumix G 14mm f/2.5 ASPH

Lumix G Vario 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6

Lumix G Fisheye 8mm f/3.5

Lumix G Vario 100-300mm f/4.0-5.6

Lumix G Vario 7-14mm f/4.0

Lumix G Vario 14-45mm f/3.5-5.6

Lumix G Vario 45-200mm f/4.0-5.6

The Panasonic G series includes the G1, GH2 and G3 compact system cameras. Recently, Panasonic also announced a new "X" range of lenses which included power zooms for silent zooming while recording video.

As part of the kit package of the GF2 and GF3, the 14mm comes as standard, while the 14-42mm is the standard lens that is supplied with the G3.

For more information and to download the firmware upgrade, visit the Panasonic website.