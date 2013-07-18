Panasonic launches world's longest zoom bridge camera

Panasonic has introduced a new bridge camera to sit in its lineup of Lumix FZ cameras.

The Panasonic FZ72 boasts the world's longest optical zoom with a 60x offering, making it an equivalent of 20-1200mm in 35mm terms. At the wide angle end of the lens, 20mm is approximately 140% wider than a standard 24mm lens provides.

Comprising 14 elements in 12 groups, including six aspherical lenses with nine aspherical surfaces and 3ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) lenses, the lens is small but Panasonic says it will still deliver superb results.

Intelligent Zoom and Intelligent Resolution are included to boost the zoom ratio up to 120x equivalent. A 1.7x tele conversion lens will also be sold separately to boost the lens up to 102x.

Specs

Other features include a new 16.1 million pixel MOS sensor, a Venus processing engine, Light Speed AF and Power OIS (Optical Image Stabliser) to provide correction for blur when shooting handheld or in low light.

Of course, it wouldn't be a modern camera without Full HD video recording available in 60i, 50i and 25p.

Full manual control is available for advanced photographers, while a hotshot is also included for attaching a range of optional accessories.

The Panasonic Lumix FZ72 will be available from the end of August, with prices yet to be confirmed.