Panasonic announces GH2 firmware upgrade

Panasonic has introduced a new firmware upgrade for the GH2 compact system camera and the PHOTOfunSTUDIO 6.0 BD Edition software which is bundled with the GH2.

The new firmware sees the introduction of a new video mode which is suitable for editing video recording at 24Mbps along with new functionality for using the optional Power Zoom lenses, including displaying focal length, step zoom, zoom resume, zoom speed and zoom ring.

Improved shooting speed

Other introductions include full area autofocus (the AF point can be positioned anywhere on screen), improvements in the speed of consecutive shooting in auto bracketing mode and an increased number of recordable images in consecutive shooting.

More accurate light adjustment of built-in flash has been added, along with an improvement in the AF performance in video recording. A half press release function has been added, along with improved noise reduction in high sensitivity shooting.

The PHOTOfunSTUDIO 6.0 BD has been improved to include new video mode added with the GH2 firmware update.

The new firmware update will be available as a free download from the beginning of December from the Panasonic website.