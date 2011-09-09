Nikon shares rise amid mirrorless speculation

Shares in Nikon have risen for the third day in a row after increased speculation about an impending launch of the company's first mirrorless camera.

A report in the Nikkei newspaper which claimed that the new Nikon compact system camera will be launched by the end of the year with a price of 70,000-100,000 yen (approximately £565-£800) with a kit lens seems to have been the major reason for the share price increase.

Nikon, along with its main rival, Canon, has yet to enter the mirrorless market, while Sony, Samsung, Panasonic, Olympus and Pentax all have models on the market.

The launch of the new camera has been rumoured for some time, with many expecting it will be announced as soon as the end of the month.

Yesterday it was reported that Nikon and Canon were losing market share in their native Japan, while Sony had increased its share twofold. The reason for the 35% downturn has been cited as the lack of mirrorless models from either company.

Last month, Nikon said it expected sales of its digital SLR cameras to rise by 26% in the year to March 2012, selling 5.4 million units.

Nikon's shares ended yesterday 2.6% higher in a broader market which was down 0.6%. Over the past three days, the shares have risen about 10%. Canon meanwhile, is only around 1% up over the same period, and Sony has gained 2.3%.

Earlier today, Nikon posted a "news update" on its page, stating that there was in fact, no news.

Keep following TechRadar for more on any impending Nikon mirrorless cameras.

Via Reuters.