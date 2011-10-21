Nikon's Thailand factory still closed

Nikon's factory in Thailand is showing no signs of recovery after flood damage submerged the entire first floor.

A statement on Nikon's Japanese website states that the water level is as high as around 2 metres and there has been "no remarkable change" since October 12. The factory's operations have been suspended since October 6th.

Flooding has caused damage to other factories in Thailand, including Sony's, which is also likely to have an impact on Nikon since Sony manufactures Nikon sensors.

Nikon is currently working on an assessment of how the flooding will impact on business, with the statement reading "we are now continuing our utmost to estimate the impact of the flood to our group companies and business performance" and suggesting it will report back with findings as soon as possible.

Recovery

Estimated recovery time is also not known, with Nikon stating that it will take "a certain time" for water pumping to be completed. Support from the Emergency Headquarters for Disaster Control has been sought, while new manufacturing equipment and production assignment among the whole Nikon group.

Fortunately, it appears that there has been no people were harmed as a result of the flooding at the Nikon factory.

Earlier this month, Nikon donated 12 million Thai Baht (c. £250,000) to victims in the flood affected areas.

Yesterday, NikonRumors reported that a press event in Belgium next week had already been cancelled, indicating that the launch dates of anticipated cameras from the company, such as widely rumoured Nikon D800, may be affected by the Thailand floods.