Nikon reveals new wide-angle full-frame lens

Nikon's new 18-35mm lens is designed for full-frame shooters, such as the Nikon D800

Nikon has introduced a new lens designed for its FX-format line-up of full-frame cameras.

It features a Silent Wave Motor for quiet, fast and accurate autofocus.

Offering up to a 100 degree angle of view, the 18-35mm f/3.5-4.5G lens gives flexible wideangle options for full-frame shooters. 18mm is a good length for a wide angle of view, especially good for cityscapes or enclosed spaces. 35mm is useful for general photography and subjects such as street and spur-of-the-moment shots.

Elements

The lens features 12 elements in eight groups. Three aspherical lenses and two ED (extra-low dispersion) glass elements are designed to produce superior resolution and correct unwanted aberrations and distortions. Nikon's own Super Integrated Coating is included to reduce ghosting and flare.

Its lightweight of just 385g makes this a good "carry-around" lens, which although designed for FX format cameras, is also compatible with entry level APS-C format model without a built-in autofocus motor.

Other features include a metal mount and rubber weather-sealing for extra durability.

The AF-S Nikkor 18-35mm f/3.5-4.5G ED lens price will be £669.99/US$1,051/AU$1,005 and it will be available from March.