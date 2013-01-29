Nikon launches more new compact cameras at CP+

Nikon's new range of compacts include big zooms and Wi-Fi connectivity

Nikon has had a busy time at CP+, launching a whole range of new compacts, including refreshes for the S and L line-up.

The simple-to-use L range of cameras has been upgraded with the L27 and the L28. The L27 features a 16 million pixel sensor and includes simple controls and smart automatic functions for a range of shooting scenarios.

It also includes a wide-angle 5x optical zoom lens, offering an equivalent of 26-130mm in 35mm terms. 720p HD video recording is also available. On the back of the screen is a 2.7 inch LCD monitor.

Easy Auto Mode automatically optimises all camera settings depending on the lighting conditions. Built-in Motion Blur Reduction reduces the effects of camera shake, while the Smart Portrait System includes features such as Smile Timer and Skin Softening.

Meanwhile, the L28 offers a 20 million pixel sensor, a wide angle 5x optical zoom and slightly larger, 3 inch LCD monitor. It also features 720p HD video recording.

Both the L27 and L28 are powered by AA batteries - handy when you run out of power in the middle of your holiday.

Stylish

Three new additions have been made to the S line-up. The 18.1 million pixel S9500 offers inbuilt Wi-Fi alongside a long 22x optical zoom lens, 2 inch OLED screen and built-in GPS.

The 16 million pixel S5200 also features Wi-Fi but utilises a 6x wide angle zoom lens and 460k dot 3 inch screen on the back of the camera.

Finally, the 18.1 million pixel S9400 includes an 18.1 million pixel sensor alongside an 18x optical zoom lens and 3 inch OLED screen.

All three of the new models use a back-illuminated CMOS image sensor, lens-shift vibration reduction and full HD video recording.

The new Nikon Coolpix prices range from £69.99/US$110/AU$105 for the L27, rising up to £299/US$471/AU$450 for the Coolpix S9500. All will be available from February.