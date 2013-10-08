Nikon announces a minor upgrade to the D600 - the Nikon D610

Nikon's new full-frame DSLR is a minor improvement on its predecessor

Nikon has introduced a replacement for last year's D600 in the shape of the D610. The new camera features minor improvements, but doesn't include, as rumoured, inbuilt Wi-Fi.

The D610's headline new features include a new quiet continuous shooting mode, which allows you to shoot in "near silence", improved white balance and faster continuous shooting.

Aside from these minor improvements, the D610 is essentially the same camera as the D600.

The D600 is Nikon's "affordable" full-frame camera, with a 24 million pixel 35mm sensor. It also includes the same AF system as found in the flagship D4 camera and an EXPEED 3 processing engine.

Issues

Problems with the D600 marred its launch somewhat, as many photographers found issues with oil spots and dust on the sensor. Nikon hasn't stated that it has addressed this issue with the new D610, but hopefully the problem has been fixed.

It had also been rumoured that the new D610 would feature inbuilt Wi-Fi, which would bring it in line with the Canon EOS 6D, it's closest competitor. Nikon has decided not to introduce this new feature however.

The Nikon D610 price will be £1799.99/US$1999.95 or £2299.99/US$2599.99 with the 24-85mm lens and it will be available from 18th October.

Look out for our full review of the D610 is due course.