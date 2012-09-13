Nifty-fifty announced for Nikon 1

Hot on the heels of the recent Nikon 1 J2, Nikon is augmenting its lens line-up

Nikon is set to extend its Nikon 1 lens line up with a 18.5mm f/1.8 optic, which is equivalent to a 50mm f/1.8 lens in 35mm terms.

Designed to compliment the small size and portability of the Nikon 1 cameras such as the Nikon 1 J2 and Nikon 1 V1, the bright lens allows greater control over depth of field and faster shutter speeds to be used than with existing Nikon 1 optics. It is likely to be of particular interest to photographers who like to shoot documentary images and in low light.

High-quality glass

Nikon states that the lens features 'high-quality glass' to deliver edge-to-edge sharpness even at maximum aperture. Inside the barrel an aspherical lens element is designed to deliver superior resolution and contrast, while a smooth aperture mechanism produces a smooth transition between sharp and out of focus areas.

Availability and price

The new NIKKOR lens is set to be available in shiny silver, semi-gloss black, and white. It comes with a soft case and the HB-N104 bayonet lens hood, which helps reduce flare. Planned for arrival in November, the 1 Nikkor 18.5mm f/1.8 lens has a recommended retail price of £179.99.