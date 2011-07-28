Leica announces Paul Smith collaboration

The cases will be limited to 150 of each design

Leica has announced a collaboration with British designer Paul Smith.

The limited edition cases are made to fir the Leica D-Lux 5 digital camera.

Just 300 of the cases will be made available. 150 will be in a smooth chocolate brown calf leather with the famous Paul Smith vintage multi-stripe on the sides. A further 150 will be made ina light grey croc-style embossed leather with purple lining.

The cases are hand made in England and embossed with Paul Smith for Leica on the back. Both designes also feature a matching shoulder strap.

The Paul Smith for Leica cases will be sold at Leica's London-based store, the Leica Store Mayfair and at Paul Smith stores throughout the UK. The cases are a British exclusive and won't be available worldwide.

Paul Smith for Leica case price

The cases will retail for around £200 and will be available from October 2011.

The Leica D-Lux 5 is a high-performance compact digital camera. It features a Leica zoom lens with focal lengths equivalent to 24-90mm.

The camera also features a comprehensive range of features and manual settings and has an f/2-3.3 lens. The D-Lux 5 retails at around £630.

For more information on the Paul Smith cases, visit the Leica website.