Fuji targets portrait photographers with fast new prime lens

The 56mm offers an equivalent of 85mm, classic for portraits

Fuji has added another lens to its range of X-series optics.

The XF 56mm f/1.2 R lens offers an equivalent of 85mm in 35mm terms, making it ideal for portrait photographers.

Fuji claims that the lens offers fast and quiet autofocusing, despite being less than half the size of an equivalent full-frame lens. The new design features 11 elements in 8 groups, which is joined by two extra low-dispersion elements and one double-sided aspherical element, along with four elements with a convex surface facing the subject, which promise to work together to reduce spherical and chromatic aberrations.

These elements also work to produce a high image resolution when shooting, with the lens wide open at f/1.2. It features Fuji's HT-EBC coating, designed to reduce ghosting and flare. A seven-blade rounded diaphragm is there to produce creamy smooth bokeh.

Quick

An inner focusing mechanism is designed for quick autofocusing speeds. The focusing unit is also designed for silent operation and to prevent dust from entering the lens.

As with other Fuji lenses, the 56mm f/1.2R features a metal construction, which includes the aperture and focusing rings.

The Fuji XF56mm lens price will be £999.99 (approx US$1,637 / AUD$1,838).