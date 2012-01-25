DxO announces Optics Pro v7.2

DxO has announced the availability of its Optics Pro v7.2 for Mac and Windows, adding support for 4 new cameras to the software.

The revision mean the software is now compatible with the recently announced Canon Powershot S100 premium compact, along with the Panasonic GF3,

G1

and

G2

compact system cameras.

The company says that thanks to the recent optimisation of its calibration process, it's able to provide support for new cameras more quickly, as well as adding cameras that are already on the market, most notably CSCs.

Combo

Since January 1st, more than 250 camera and lens combinations have been added to the software. It has set itself the challenge of supporting 10,000 "modules" by the end of the year.

Other new features include a tool that allows users to import all projects and image processing information from DxO Optics Pro 6 and integrate them into version 7.2 by merging databases. The company also promises that the update also includes greater general stability and gives users the ability to crop photos in a more intuitive way.

DxO Optics Pro v7.2 for both Windows and Mac is available to download now, and until January 31st a special discount price can be used. The standard edition UK price is £89, (usual price £135), while the Elite Edition can be picked up for £179, instead of £269.

Owners of DxO Optics Pro 7 however can get the download for free, as well as those who purchased version 6 on or after September 1, 2011.