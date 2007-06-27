Pentax updates K100D digital SLR

The main addition to the new Pentax K100D Super is the new dust removal system

Pentax has tweaked its entry-level Pentax K100D digital SLR camera, introducing a new 'Super' version.

The updated Pentax K100D Super has a 6.1-megapixel CCD, just like its sibling. It also features the popular Pentax-developed shake reduction system. This reduces camera shake for sharp, blur-free images.

The 'Super' part of the name refers to a new dust removal system designed to keep dust off the CCD surface and ensure optimum image quality.

The Pentax K100D Super accepts the newly standardised SDHC cards which hold a far greater amount of images. Standard SD memory cards also work on this model. It's compatible with Pentax's SDM lens system as well as the company's K-mount lenses.

Pentax could not confirm pricing or availability details.

Pentax K100D Super specifications: