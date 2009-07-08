Sony's new HD cams are picture perfect

Sony has revealed two new updates to its camcorder line-up today – the CX520VE and CX505VE.

Coming into the market with some of the most impressive specs that we have seen in a compact cam, both models take advantage of Sony's latest Exmor R CMOS sensor and a BIONZ image processor.

These two powerhouse features combined create what Sony is calling the "best-ever" picture quality seen in a camcorder.

The CX520VE is endowed with 64GB of memory, which means that you will be able to pack around 25 hours of Full HD footage on to the cam.

Couple this with a new Optical SteadyShot Active Mode, which gives up to 10x less camera shake and what you have is something rather special indeed.

Surround sound

The CX505VE is similar in spec but it has a smaller HD drive – 32GB, which is half that of its brethren.

Both cameras can be connected to a HDTV, via an HDMI slot and there's even a clever little editing system in the camera which takes at look at the footage shot and creates your own highlight reel.

As for Audio, Sony has been kind enough to add Dolby Digital 5.1 surround capabilities to the camcorders and even thrown in GPS geo-tagging for good measure.

Price and availability aren't currently available but you can find out more about the two news camcorders at sony.co.uk.