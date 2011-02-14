Windows Phone 7 to get cut and paste in March - Twitter and IE9 to follow

Steve Ballmer has kicked off Microsoft's press conference at Mobile World Congress 2011, announcing that there is a bevy of new features coming to Windows Phone 7 this year.

The first of these features is set to land in March and that is cut-and-paste functionality – something that will be much-welcomed within the WP7 fraternity.

There are also a number of features which are set to be integrated into Windows Phone 7.

These include: Twitter integration directly into the People Hub, support for Office documents in the cloud, dramatically enhanced Web browser experience based on IE9 and a new wave of multitasking applications.

All of these features will be coming to Windows Phone 7 sometime in 2011.

Gaining momentum

"We're in the race - it's not a sprint but we are certainly gaining momentum and we're in it for the long run," said Achim Berg, a corporate vice president in Microsoft's Mobile Communications Business and Marketing Group about the new features.

"We know we have tough competition, and this is a completely new product. Our design is different, our platform is different, our customer experience is different, and our long-term strategy for earning widespread adoption is different."

Last week Microsoft and Nokia announced they will be partnering to produce new WP7 handsets, taking on the might of Android and Apple in the process.