There are now over 1 billion active Apple devices

While announcing the biggest quarterly earnings by a company ever, Apple also announced that it has achieved a massive milestone: there are over a billion active Apple devices in the world.

In other words, active Apple devices - at least those that have connected with the App Store or iCloud within the last three months - account for more than a seventh of the world's population now.

"The growth of our services business accelerated during the quarter to produce record results, and our installed base recently crossed a major milestone of one billion active devices," CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

Devices include iPhones, iPads, iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod touch, with the updated Apple TV and entrance of Apple Watches likely driving numbers to help the company reach the milestone.

Still, while Apple is celebrating this milestone, its quarterly earnings report did also indicate iPhone sales, which is the company's biggest revenue category, are slowing year-on-year, which could spell trouble for the company.

Still, one billion active devices is huge, especially as it is likely to continue to grow with the iPhone 7 set to release later this year.