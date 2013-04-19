ZTE's Tegra 4 powerhouse has impressive spec sheet leaked

We already knew that ZTE will be the first to stick Nivida's Tegra 4 processor in a smartphone, but now we may know which phone that will be - the ZTE N988.

According to GSM Insider the N988 has taken a stroll through the Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center MIIT in China, where it apparently gained the necessary approvals to be unleashed on the general public.

The ZTE N988 is claimed to pack a 5.7-inch display with a 1280 x 720 resolution, 1.5GHz quad-core Tegra 4 processor, 2GB of RAM and comes running Android Jelly Bean 4.1.2.

Wafer thin

Round the back appears to be a 13MP camera and a single LED flash, and the N988 is reportedly a svelte 6.9mm thick and weighs a feather-light 110g - which would make it lighter than the iPhone 5.

We've also been given a glimpse of the upcoming handset thanks to an image appearing alongside the leaked specifications, revealing the N988 will likely sport a design similar to that of the firm's flagship Grand S.

With such a large screen and powerful innards the N988 would see itself go up against the likes of the Sony Xperia Z, HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S4 as well as challenging the likes of the Galaxy Note 2 and Ascend Mate in the super-sized phone category.

There's currently no word on a potential N988 release date or price, but ZTE said it expected its first Tegra 4 handset to be on sale by July 2013 - so watch this space.

