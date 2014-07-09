You might already own the best way to make 4K videos

Smartphones and tablets sporting 4K displays will be with us in 2015, and Qualcomm reckons there will be loads of 4K content for you to consume on them - because you'll be creating it.

Speaking at a special event in London, Qualcomm Europe President Enrico Salvatori explained that the world is already ready for 4K.

"The biggest generator of 4K content could be in your pocket already. Mobile devices will be the entry point for 4K content into the market."

There are already a number of devices capable of capturing 4K video, from the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 which arrived towards the end of 2013, to the more recent Samsung Galaxy S5 and Sony Xperia Z2.

In fact the minimum requirement for a smartphone camera to capture 4K content is 8MP - a sensor we're seeing on the majority of mid-range devices and which is slowly infiltrating even the budget end of the market.

While these mid- and low-end phones don't offer 4K video recording yet, the signs are good for future devices at all price points.

Couple a compatible camera with a QHD (2560 x 1440) or 4K (3840 x 2160) display and Qualcomm believes you've got the critical features to spur on the 4K boom.

With mobile devices leading the charge in 4K, content providers will develop more 4K TV shows, films and games to keep up with development and demand from the technology in your hand.

Supercharged LTE

To properly utilise and share all this 4K content there will need to be a high-speed network, and that's where LTE Advanced CAT 6 comes in.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE-A launched in Korea this year as the world's first CAT 6 enabled smartphone providing speeds up to 300Mbps - standard 4G maxes out at 150Mbps - as well as sporting a QHD display.

Speaking at the same event EE's Director of Network Services, Tom Bennett, expects a range of high-end CAT 6 devices to arrive over the next 12 months.

2015 then, looks to be a big year for mobile, with superfast networks, dazzling displays and a wealth of 4K content for you to enjoy in the palm of your hands. Seems pretty good to us.