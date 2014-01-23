Yet more Samsung Galaxy Tabs tipped ahead of MWC 2014

More, more, more. How do you like it? How do you like it?

Samsung might be going a little tablet crazy at the moment, as after launching no fewer than five new slates in January 2014, three more have now popped up online.

Details of the trio of mystery tablets appeared on Indian product import site Zauba, with model IDs SM-T535, SM-T531 and SM-T530 revealed.

The SM-T535 and SM-T530 devices are both listed as 8-inch Samsung tablets, with the SM-T535 having the addition of "Single SIM" in its listing, suggesting it may be the 3G/4G variant of the SM-T530.

The big one

Meanwhile the SM-T531 is, slightly confusingly, down as a 10.1-inch Samsung tablet and the same model ID has also been spotted over at Bluetooth SIG giving the larger slate rumours slightly more creditability.

There is talk of a Samsung Unpacked event happening at MWC 2014 on February 23, and while some suggest we might see the Galaxy S5 unveiled, we reckon you're more likely to see something along the lines of these tablets.

We will be out in force in Barcelona to bring you all the latest from the show, including anything Samsung has to share.

Via PhoneArena