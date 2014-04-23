The 5.5-inch iPhone 6 may be so thin, it's hard to make batteries for it

Rumors of iPhone 6 delays keep piling on with a new report stating the Apple's larger 5.5-inch handset won't launch until 2015.

The Industrial and Commercial Times, an enterprise publication out of Taiwan, claims the company manufacturing the Apple phablet can't source an appropriate battery. The company says it's having trouble finding a battery with sufficient lifespan while measuring two millimeters or less to fit the device's extremely thin profile.

The report curiously calls the new 5.5-inch handset the "iPhone Air." Other than the quick mention of the Air name, there's no real proof if this will be the next iPhone's name.

There is also no word if the rumored smaller 4.7-inch iPhone 6 will also be named the iPhone Air. However, the nomenclature suggests Apple's next smartphone could feature a slim chassis just as the iPad Air.

More screen, more problems

This isn't the first production hurdle we've heard in regards to the larger iPhone 6. Last month it was reported Apple was running into in-cell production technology problems with the phone's bigger screen.

By all accounts we've heard thus far, production of the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 is still steaming ahead without incident. Production is said to begin in May, a month ahead of the regular autumn release schedule, to ensure the phone arrives as soon as September.

Phablet lovers, meanwhile, can take a gander at what we think the iPhone 6 should look like in the video below.