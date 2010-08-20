WIN! An iPhone 3G/3GS mophie juice pack air

The juice pack air keeps you powered on the move

Double the battery life of your iPhone 3G or 3GS with a mophie juice pack air - the world's thinnest Apple-certified external battery for iPhone 3G.

The rechargeable 1200 mAH battery, integrated into an ultra-thin case, is available at www.store.apple.com/uk for £69.95 in black, white, red and purple.

The juice pack features an innovative 'standby mode' that enables you to control when you want to take advantage of additional battery support versus simply using it as a protective case.

The integrated four LED charge status indicates how much power is remaining in the external battery, while a unique pass-through design allows you to simultaneously charge your juice pack and sync your iPhone 3G with iTunes via the included USB cable.

We've got eight of these handy gadgets up for grabs.

This competition is now closed. The winners are James Fenlon, Mark Espie Alison Reid, Helena Jones, James Webb, Karen Hartley, Michelle Clark and Scott Smith.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.

There is no cash alternative to the prize and unless agreed otherwise in writing the prize is non-refundable and non transferable.