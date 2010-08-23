Vodafone's HTC Desire Android 2.2 upgrade finally starts

Vodafone's Android 2.2 update for the HTC Desire has finally begun rolling out, according to TechRadar readers.

It appears the update is still only activated by manual updates, so you'll need to head into Settings, then About Phone to check for new software upgrades.

The process requires 25MB of internal phone storage to install, so make sure you have adequate space otherwise you'll need to start the process all over again.

360 begone!

There's good news too if you downloaded the 360 update recently: although Vodafone says you'll need to manually remove the icons, readers are telling us that all 360 traces are gone without needing a reboot.

So if you're one of the lucky Vodafone HTC Desire-toting users, then head on over to your settings menu to see if there's a Froyo treat for you to play with - and don't worry if you haven't got one yet, as Vodafone has said it could take up to two weeks to land.

Thanks to Kimmo for sending this in