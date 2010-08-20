Vodafone HTC Desire Android 2.2 update landing 23 August

Vodafone has confirmed to TechRadar that it will be releasing the Android 2.2 update for HTC Desire owners from 23 August.

The rollout will begin from next week, where users will be prompted to download the new Android 2.2 firmware.

However, the rollout will be phased, so Vodafone customers might have to wait up to two weeks to get the new upgrade.

Vodafone said: "Our priority has been to make sure that the software does what we said it will do. This meant testing took a little longer than anticipated."

Longer than first thought

It's a little outside of the earlier 7-10 days time frame promised, but at least it's coming soon. It will also scrub away the much-maligned 360 update - although it's a little trickier than just deleting the applications from your phone.

First of all, check your software version in Settings, About Phone, Software information. Your software should either be 1.19.161.5 if you haven't downloaded the recent Vodafone 360 software, or 1.24.161.3 if you have accepted the update.

If you have accepted it, but not opened the applications, then their functionality will be removed, although you'll need to delete any icons and reset any bookmarks/home page choices manually.

You can perform a factory reset too to remove the 360 update, but be warned this will erase all data stored on the handset, so make sure you're fully backed up if you take this route.

What if I did click the icon?

If you have opened and updated any Vodafone 360 applications, then the same process will work, apart from "360 updates" and "Shop" applications, which to get rid of you'll need to 'uninstall the update' in Settings, Applications.

It might sound a little complicated, and we're sure that Vodafone regrets offering the 360 update for HTC Desire users - but at least it's offering a way out, and users can now enjoy longer battery life, HD video recording and Wi-Fi sharing.