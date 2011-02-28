Vodafone confirms temporary voice and data outage

Vodafone has told TechRadar that it has suffered a voice and data outage over some parts of the UK.

In a statement the network confirmed to us the issues were due to damage to equipment, but denied that customer data would have been affected:

"We had a break in last night at one of our technical facilities which resulted in damage done to some of our equipment. This means that some customers may be experiencing temporary loss of voice, SMS and internet services.

"We are working quickly to restore these and will be back to normal as soon as we can. There has been no impact on the privacy of customers' data."

Pesky meddling kids

Vodafone didn't confirm whether the damage was caused by vandalism or faulty equipment, but reaffirmed that it was confident the outage would be rectified as soon as possible.

All networks have had issues over the past two years as the massive uptake in mobile data has caused huge strains on bandwidth, often leading to data outages.

However, it seems today's saga is a simple case of one site breaking down - not sure we can blame the iPhone for this one.