Video: Spotify comes to Windows Mobile 6

Spotify - now available from Windows Marketplace

Spotify has announced that its app is now available to users of Windows Mobile 6 phones.

The insanely popular music streamer can be downloaded now from Windows Marketplace or m.spotify.com.

As with other Spotify apps available, you can stream music over Wi-Fi or 2.5/3G, but you do need to own a Premium Spotify account to do this.

Other features include:

Listen to tracks and albums in their entirety. Rewind, fast-forward, pause, skip and shuffle

Continue to run Spotify in the background while texting, making calls, web browsing etc

Playlists can be downloaded and played in offline mode when you have no connection, are on a plane or underground, or abroad

Wirelessly sync your local files to your phone

On-the-fly sync - every track you add to a playlist appears instantly on mobile and computer

Starred tracks - tag all your favourites into a special list

As expected, Spotify will also be available for the upcoming Windows Phone 7 platform.

For more details on the app, go to www.spotify.com/mobile.

You can also check out the video below: