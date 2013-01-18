Trending

Uninspiring specs get leaked

Ultra-rugged Samsung Galaxy XCover 2 set for MWC
It's tough, but is that enough?

Smartphones get dropped, some more than others, which is why manufacturers release rugged devices for the super clumsy, with the Samsung Galaxy XCover 2 set to be next off the production line.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover Extreme didn't really blow us away during our review, gaining a mediocre three out of five stars, so we hope the XCover 2 steps up to the plate a little better.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy XCover 2 will sport a 4-inch TFT display, 5MP rear camera, 0.3MP front camera, 4GB of internal storage and come running Android Jelly Bean.

I get knocked down

There's nothing particularly inspiring about the Galaxy XCover 2 spec-wise, but its party piece is on the exterior – it will be dust- and water-resistant, as well as being capable of taking a few knocks along the way.

Apparently the Samsung Galaxy XCover 2 will make an appearance at MWC 2013, and TechRadar will be in attendance just in case it does.

In terms of the Samsung Galaxy XCover 2 release date and potential price, we're still completely in the dark. But as soon as we hear anything, we'll let you know.

From SamMobile

