UK first to get Nokia Windows Phones

Nokia has revealed that the UK will be among the first countries to get its inaugural batch of Windows Phone handsets.

The Finnish company will be launching the handsets into six European countries before the rest of the world gets a sniff.

Alongside the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain will all be first to the Microsoft-flavoured Nokia handsets, set to launch in the last quarter of this year.

All change

At an event last night, Nokia's new UK MD, Conor Pierce, noted that the UK will be a key territory for the company's new batch of smartphones; no doubt Nokia wants to test the waters before it takes on the prized US market.

The eagle-eyed among you have already noted that Nokia's homeland, Finland, isn't on that list, perhaps indicative of Nokia's plans to push itself further afield rather than preaching to the Finnish choir.

Still, we're not complaining. It's nice to see the UK get first bite at the cherry – or should that be mango? – for a change.

Via SlashGear