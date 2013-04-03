Tony Stark downgrades to an Alcatel One Touch Idol in Iron Man 3

Tony Stark has a new phone in Iron Man 3 and he's slumming it with an Alcatel One Touch Idol - a handset we branded "a middle of the road smartphone" when we got our hands on it at MWC 2013.

It's not clear exactly what the narrative impetus behind Stark's phone-buying decision is but we imagine that Marvel will come up with something to justify the big fat cheque that has no doubt changed hands behind the scenes.

After all, Tony loves to tinker with his tech - maybe he's ripped the Idol's insides out and replaced them with something uranium-powered to make it worth his while. Probably doesn't stop it feeling cheap though, eh?

