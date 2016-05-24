The Samsung Galaxy S7 Active could keep on going for days

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Active has got to be one of the worst kept secrets in smartphone land, with numerous official looking renders leaking out, and now what's believed to be an official spec sheet doing the rounds too.

The sheet was shown to VentureBeat and revealed that the S7 Active will apparently have a 4000mAh battery, which is an absolutely enormous size.

To put it into perspective the standard Samsung Galaxy S7 has just a 3000mAh battery, last year's Samsung Galaxy S6 Active has a 3500mAh one, and even the massive Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge has a smaller 3600mAh juice pack.

Sounds like an S7

The rest of the specs seem to be identical to the Samsung Galaxy S7, with a 5.1-inch 1440 x 2560 Super AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing one and Android Marshmallow all listed.

Given that the standard Samsung Galaxy S7 comfortably lasted a full day or more on a single charge, and the S7 Active seemingly has the same specs with an extra 1000mAh to play with, it could be that rare phone that can stretch to two days between charges - which is probably a good thing, since Samsung presumably foresees people taking it camping or deep into the jungle or something.

Where the Samsung Galaxy S7 Active differs from its less rugged namesake is in the design, as it has a chunky 9.9mm thick, 185g build. The standard Samsung Galaxy S7 is just 7.9mm thick and 152g, as well as looking a whole lot more premium. Still, the S7 Active looks as though it's more likely to survive a fall and that's the whole point.

If you're hoping to buy one it's likely to land in June, probably June 10, as that's the date on the leaked renders. It's believed to be an AT&T exclusive, so if you're outside the US you might be out of luck.