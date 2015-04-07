Spock's 'Live Long and Prosper' will be your next favourite emoji

Leonard Nimoy, the actor famous for playing Star Trek's Spock, passed away in February this year, but his legacy will live on in the latest versions of Apple's OS X and iOS operating systems via an emoji based on his famous gesture.

This will allow people – regardless of whether or not they are Star Trek fans – to include the V-shaped salute in text messages and emails.

The salute was actually included in a batch of new characters by the Unicode Consortium, a group that standardises code for text on computers, in 2014. It is up to individual companies to include the new characters on their platforms, and it looks like Nimoy's death has spurred Apple to include his salute in tribute.

Via Quartz