Sony Xperia Z2 may make MWC 2014 appearance

We may get our first look at the Sony Xperia Z2 at MWC 2014, which runs from 24 - 27 February in Barcelona.

That's according to a sneaky little tweet fired out by @evleaks. The phone is currently known as the Sony Sirius and the tweet goes on to say that it has a 5.2-inch display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8974AB SoC chipset.

However the MWC 2014 date isn't set in stone, as the usually confident (and reliable) evleaks uses the word "tipped" in its post - covering itself perhaps if the rumor transpires to be false.

Sirius specs

Is the Sirius serious? (credit: @evleaks)

That gels with earlier rumors we heard about the handset, which also suggested that it would have a 1080p full HD display with 506ppi, a quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor, 3GB of RAM, Android 4.4 and a 20.7MP camera with a Xenon flash.

That should all make it a moderate upgrade over the Sony Xperia Z1, thanks to a slightly bigger and higher resolution screen, 3GB of RAM rather than 2GB and the latest version of Android.

Sony has already made waves at CES with the announcement of the Sony Xperia Z1 Compact, but a new flagship could be enough to steal the show at MWC.

There's no need to wait for MWC for shiny new tech. CES is happening right now.

Check out our Xperia Z2 leaks and rumours roundup video below: