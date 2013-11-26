Sony Xperia Z1s could be the Z1 Max, not the Z1 mini

There's been a lot of talk and rumors lately about the Sony Xperia Z1s, a handset believed to be a mini version of the Sony Xperia Z1.

But as likely as that had previously seemed, a new image posted on Chinese site Digi-wo and found by Xperia Blog shows a phone that's supposedly the Xperia Z1s side by side with an Xperia Z1 and it looks anything but mini. In fact if anything it looks slightly bigger than the Xperia Z1.

The angle of the image isn't great, so it's hard to say for sure, but the Z1s looks both taller and wider than the Z1, as well as having its headphone port near the middle of the top edge, rather than to the side as the Z1 does.

Super size me

Credit: Digi-Wo

The size difference could mean that rather than being a shrunk down Z1, the Z1s is actually a slightly bigger version of the handset, perhaps with a 5.2-5.5 inch display and maybe even an increased resolution to match.

If you were looking forward to a more pocket friendly Z1 though don't give up hope yet, as a shrunk down version known as the Z1F has already been confirmed for Japan. This new news may just mean that we're getting both a mini and a max version of the Z1.