Sony Xperia E4g makes the old E4 completely redundant

Sony only announced the Xperia E4 a couple of weeks ago, but it's already getting an upgrade in the form of the Xperia E4g.

Rather than being a full blown successor though it's more just a slight upgrade, with the headline feature being the addition of 4G, which is sadly lacking from the Xperia E4.

While that might seem like a minor change it could actually be quite a substantial addition for many would-be buyers, since in the UK and many other places 4G coverage is now fairly widespread and being stuck on the slow speeds of dated 3G isn't much fun.

More than a 4

4G also isn't the only new thing in the Xperia E4g, as Sony has announced that it has NFC too, which among other things opens it up to contactless payments.

The final change is a processor bump, from 1.3GHz quad-core on the original to 1.5GHz quad-core here.

The other specs are the same, including 1GB of RAM, a 5.0-inch 960 x 540 display, 8GB of storage and a 2300 mAh battery, which can apparently last for up to 2 days. The design also appears identical, with a plastic build, curved edges and a metal power button.

The Xperia E4g will be available in white and black and will launch for €129 (around £94 / $146 / AU$188) in April in both single and dual-SIM varieties, the same pre-order price the 3G variant went up for. There's no confirmation on what markets it will launch in yet though.

With an April launch there shouldn't be long to wait for it, but given that it arrived so soon after the Xperia E4 and that the E4 was announced mere months after the E3 we're half expecting to hear about the E5 a week from now.