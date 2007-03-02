Sony W880i joins T-Mobile

The W880i gives you internet access on the move

T-Mobile will be adding the Sony Ericsson W880i to its line of handsets. The latest in Sony's Walkman phone range was announced in January , but T-Mobile has added a couple of extras.

This W880i comes with a shortcut button for downloading tracks from T-Mobile's Mobile Jukebox service. You'll be able to download MP3s for £1 per track.

It will also comes with 'web'n'walk' internet services - another bespoke T-Mobile feature.

It has a miniscule 16MB of internal memory, but luckily that's backed up by a Memory Stick Micro card slot for up to 1GB. Other features include a 2-megapixel camera and FM radio. It's available now from T-Mobile stockists; prices vary depending on contract but will be free on its Flext 35 tariff.