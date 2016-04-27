Sony's Xperia X is up for pre-order at a strangely high price

Sony's new Xperia X and Xperia XA phones have been given a pre-order price. Nothing weird there. Except, given the specs of the phones launched at MWC this year, the costs is oddly high.

Amazon is the portal that's revealed the pre-order cost for the phones... let us know if you agree with these prices:

The Xperia X costs £499.99 and will be available from May 20. To put that into some perspective, you can currently purchase the Xperia Z5 – the flagship phone of the current Sony range – for £392.

More than expected

Sony's Xperia X features a 5-inch Full HD display, 23MP camera with autofocus, 13MP front-facing camera, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 processor and Android 6 Marshmallow software, which is below the flagship specs of other top-end phones kicking around this year.

The Xperia XA is almost half the price for the Xperia X at £239.99 and is expected to be released on June 10 this year.

Specs for the Xperia XA includes a 5-inch edge-to-edge 720p display, 13MP rear camera, 8MP front-facing camera and Android 6 Marshmallow.

You can pre-order the Xperia X in black and pink while the Xperia XA is available in black, white and lime green.

Given this is Amazon quoting the prices, we're inclined to give them a little more respect that from other outlets, but it may turn out this is provisional pricing for both of the phones and may drop a little from the pre-order price. Techradar has asked Sony to comment on the release date and pricing details.