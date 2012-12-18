Sony outlines the Xperia smartphones getting Jelly Bean

Sony has confirmed which Xperia handsets will be treated to the sweet delights of the Android Jelly Bean update, but they'll have to wait until next year.

In a post on the Sony Mobile Blog the manufacturer confirmed that the Jelly Bean update would land next year, with the latest crop of handsets such as the Xperia T, Xperia TX and Xperia V first in line come February/March.

Towards the end of March 2013 the Sony Xperia J and Xperia P will start receiving Android 4.1, followed swiftly by the Sony Xperia S, Xperia SL and Xperia Ion.

Missing out

Sony has decided against upgrading all of this 2012 handsets though, stating "the decision has been taken not to upgrade Xperia U, Xperia miro, Xperia tipo, and Xperia sola beyond Android 4.0."

While this isn't a huge surprise owners of the handsets, all of which are less than a year old, may feel a little let down that their shiny new handsets won't be receiving any software updates.

The Japanese firm hasn't provided reasoning as to why these handsets won't be getting Jelly Bean, but we suspect it will have something to do with the lower powered components and a depleted user experience.

