Sony launches new Xperia X phones for those who don't want an Xperia Z5

Sony has released two new phones at Mobile World Congress this year - the Xperia X and Xperia XA.

Each phone takes a lot of the design language Sony employed on the Xperia Z series but has packaged it in a cheaper phone.

The Xperia X comes with a fingerprint scanner on the right hand side – what isn't clear is whether Sony will remove that for the phone's US release like its big brother the Xperia Z5.

The Xperia X features a 5-inch 1080p display with Sony's Triluminos technology on board, a 23MP rear camera, 13MP front-facing selfie shooter and either 32GB or 64GB of storage.

Under the hood is 3GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 processor doing all the work.

Middle ground

The Xperia XA features a 5-inch edge-to-edge 720p display, a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front facing shooter.

Both phones feature Qnovo Adaptive Charging Technology to make sure the battery stamina is strong, with the Xperia X featuring a 2620mAh cell and the Xperia XA 2300mAh.

The Xperia XA is slightly less powerful than the Xperia X with a MediaTek MT6755 octa-core processor and 2GB of RAM. Both phones also have microSD support up to 200GB for extra media.

Design wise the Xperia X and Xperia XA are more rounded than the Xperia Z range and will likely impress those who criticise Sony's blocky design.

Sony Xperia XA line up

Hiroki Totoki, Sony Mobile Communications CEO said, "Sony Mobile will continue to create increasingly personalised and intelligent products and services that empower you to do more, and live more creatively than ever.

"With our continued passion for technology, we will keep adding new and exciting features to evolve our smartphones. At the same time, we want to change how you access information and interact with friends and family in a closer, natural and more meaningful way."

Both the Xperia X and Xperia XA will be available in green, white, black and Rose Gold. And although there are no prices as yet, Sony has insisted that both will be given a launch "this summer".