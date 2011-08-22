Sony Ericsson Live launches - Android's getting cheaper

Sony Ericsson has announced the new Live with Walkman phone to help bring Android to those who want 'a rich and social entertainment experience'.

The Sony Ericsson Live with Walkman features a dedicated Walkman button and 3.2-inch screen (although with only HVGA resolution).

Despite Sony Ericsson telling us nary a year or two ago that we wouldn't be seeing dedicated Cybershot or Walkman phones again, here it is in 2011 with a phone that features a dedicated xLOUD button (we know...) for an 'enhanced audio experience.'

The phone features the same Facebook Inside integration we've seen from the likes of the Xperia Mini and Xperia Arc, so you can let your friends know what songs you're listening to or YouTube videos you're watching at any given moment.

Qriocity is also packed into the chassis too (Sony Ericsson is just ON IT with the naming of services at the moment) for access to music and movies.

The phones... growing up so fast

It's got a 1GHz processor, which should be enough to chug through 5MP snaps and 720p video footage - plus a 1200mAh battery might be enough to see you through a day without needing a charge but we just can't say at this point in time.

"Consumers want smartphones to deliver a rich and social entertainment experience," yawned Nikolaus Scheurer, Sony Ericsson's snappy head of product marketing.

"Rather than a one dimensional music experience, they want instant and seamless access to new content, combined with the ability to share and connect with their friends."

Straight from the horse's mouth, there. He also said something about a "powerful package" too, but we chose to omit that.

Want to get your hands on this budget badger? Wait until Q4 2011 and you'll get your very own Sony Ericsson Live with Walkman UK release date.