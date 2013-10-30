Samsung to bring the Galaxy S4 Zoom to Australia

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S4 Zoom will be joining the ever expanding Galaxy S4 family in Australia from next week.

The unusual smartphone-camera hybrid may not be the prettiest phone you'd have come across, and it almost looks like someone just glued a Samsung Galaxy Camera to the back of a Galaxy S4.

Internally, it isn't too bad, sporting a 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 1.5GB RAM and 8GB of storage. But with Samsung's many apps running on top of Android 4.2, you'll only have access to 5GB.

However, there is a microsSD card slot and a slew of connectivity options in the form of 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 and NFC.

A large 2330mAh battery powers the whole thing, while you also get a 1.9MP front facing camera and a 4.3-inch qHD display.

What is it good for?

On the camera side of things, there's a 16MP offering complete with 10x optical zoom, which means more bulk however. The device's measurements get pushed to 125.5 x 63.5 x 15.4mm, with a weight of 208g.

Though it isn't a complete camera-replacement, and though it makes wielding the Zoom like a phone a little awkward due to its dimensions, its 10x optical zoom and decent sensor will definitely give you more than your standard smartphone camera.

And with 4G and your social network apps already hooked up, it'll make your Instagram photos share-able more quickly too.

Perhaps one of the more interesting features is the in-call sharing option using the zoom ring, allowing you to take a picture and share it via MMS while still on a call.

"We believe that the Samsung GALAXY S4 zoom is the ultimate tool for people who want to use their smartphone to capture and share high quality images quickly and conveniently," said Tyler McGee, Vice President for Telecommunications at Samsung Australia.

"It's a device that is engineered to offer flexibility and give people a wide range of capabilities in a smartphone."

Available from next week, the newest addition to the Galaxy family in Australia will cost you $699.