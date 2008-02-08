Samsung Soul: touchscreen HSDPA handset

The Samsung Soul features a touchscreen that will morph its icons to reflect what you are doing

Prepare for a week of exciting mobile phone announcements - Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona this Sunday.

Samsung is first out with the release of its quad-band Samsung Soul handset. It offers 7.2Mbps HSDPA high-speed internet access, a 5-megapixel camera with auto-focus, high resolution QVGA video shooting, a 2.2-inch 320 x 240 pixel full-colour display and an expandable SD slot, Akihabaranews.com reports.

Comes with morph

Best of all, though, is the Magical Touch full touchscreen, which intelligently adapts to you. It will morph itself to more appropriately feature whatever application it is you’re running.

If you’re listening to music, for example, the display will show icons controlling the music player. Similarly, when you’re sending a text message a keypad will be displayed, and when you want to use the camera, zoom and brightness icons will automatically appear. There are also three different user interfaces to choose from.

At just 12.9mm thick, the flagship Samsung Soul model will build on the previous Samsung SGH-D900 and Samsung SGH-U600 handsets. It will be available from April, but no pricing details were released.