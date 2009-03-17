Samsung's new Android phone spotted

Samsung's first Android effort has been photographed at the RAI event in Amsterdam, with some blurry shots confirming that it will be an all-touchscreen affair.

The news was thrown up through our favourite translation site via GSM Helpdesk in Holland, where it was confirmed that the new phone was running Android and would feature a 'large amount of memory'.

Scarce

Other details on the phone are predictably scarce, with the photo apparently stating that the touchscreen would come with touch-sensitive buttons, which would be a first for Android phones.

To be honest, most things would be a first when it comes to Android phones, as only HTC has managed to announce handsets properly, but still, it's good to see more companies coming to the table.

There will be the usual glut of stuff popped under the hood, ie tight integration with Google Maps, Streetview and Latitude, as well as two separate versions for the US and European / Asian markets, according to the Dutch site.

Biding its time

Samsung's UK and Ireland GM had previously told TechRadar the Korean company was biding its time with the platform, stating that the company was waiting to assess what the market needs.

He said "There are things that change with time, the shape, colour and material of a handset, and it's about getting the combination together correctly, about making sure the look and feel and finish [matches the capabilities of Android]."

So it seems the company has made up its mind about what the market wants, and fingers crossed we should be seeing Samsung-branded Android phones before the year is out.

Via GSM Helpdesk (translated)