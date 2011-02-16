Samsung: No need for 3D on mobiles

Are 3D mobile screens going to take off?

Samsung has stated that it doesn't think the time is right for a mobile phone with a 3D screen in the market.

Jim Powell, head of product management for Samsung Mobile UK, said that while the Korean brand was clearly keeping an eye on the tech, Samsung isn't launching a rival product:

"We are world leaders in 3D, but we haven't seen a need for 3D on mobiles as yet for UK customers.

"There's a trade off with when it comes to thickness and pocketablity when it comes adding 3D into a mobile phone as well."

Who needs it?

"We just don't see [3D] is needed yet - good luck to the innovators though, it will be interesting to see if it works, and if it does you'll see a response from Samsung quickly."

Given that there's only one phone coming to the market with a 3D screen, it's not hard to see this is a thinly-veiled criticism of the LG Optimus 3D.

However, with the brand garnering interest from Sky over porting its content to the platform, Samsung may find itself having to change its tune should consumers get on board with 3D on mobiles.