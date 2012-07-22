Samsung Galaxy S3 hits 10 million sales target

More cause for celebration at Samsung this weekend: The Galaxy S3 has achieved the company's lofty goal of 10 million sales within the first two months.

A well managed and prompt global roll-out in 140 countries and months of iPhone-like anticipation for the device has seen the Korean giant ship an unprecedented number of units.

The device was announced in May and went on sale at the end of the month, sparking a mad-dash from UK smartphone fans to get their hands on the device.

Samsung's mobile chief J.K. Shin, probably before self high-fiving himself, said: "It appears that it (accumulated sales) has exceeded 10 million units."

Titanic

The titanic 4.8-inch device boasts a quad-core processor, Android Ice Cream Sandwich and an incredibly bright and vivid Super AMOLED HD screen.

Beyond that, Samsung added face-recognition technology to ensure the screen doesn't time-out while reading, and new S-Voice software as a rival to Apple's Siri.

The success of the S3 was highlighted in Samsung's recent quarterly earnings report, during which it posted a Q2 2012 operating profit of $5.9 billion (£3.77bn)

Via: AFP