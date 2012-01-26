Samsung Galaxy S3 delayed beyond MWC?

Reports on Tuesday suggest that Samsung has decided against unveiling the Samsung Galaxy S3 device at this year's Mobile World Congress.

The Verge says that 'people familiar with the matter' have indicated that the Korean giant plans to delay the announcement until after February's annual mobile expo in Barcelona.

The sequel to the ultra-successful Galaxy S2 will still arrive "before summer" according to the source.

While hardware production itself is thought not to be delayed, it appears that Samsung may have has chosen to delay the announcement to shorten the wait between reveal and retail.

The news comes contrary to reports earlier on Tuesday which suggested the handset will arrive with Ice Cream Sandwich and a 12-megapixel camera in time for a UK launch in April

CES sneak peak

Most observers believed that the S3 would arrive in Barcelona, especially after an unidentified device appeared in the company's official CES wrap video.

The handset in the video featured what appeared to be a longer-thinner device with a larger edge-to-edge screen.

The Verge reports that the Korean giant still has plenty of interesting stuff to unveil at MWC with new Windows Phones and Galaxy Tab tablets possibly in the works.

Via: TheVerge