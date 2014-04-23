Samsung Galaxy K works its zoom in latest leak

The Samsung Galaxy K (or S5 Zoom, if you'd rather) has been papped ahead of its expected reveal, as some new pictures of a camera-heavy handset have appeared online.

The leaked images, uploaded over on Baidu, suggest that the Zoom will retain the S5's dimpled back but Samsung has worked in a hefty 10x optical zoom lens, Xenon flash and dedicated shutter button.

Other recent leaks suppose that the K will have a 20-megapixel camera, 4.8-inch Super AMOLED 720 display, a hexa-core Samsung Exynos 5 5260 processor, 2GB of RAM and a 2-megapixel front camera.

Kaught on Kamera

Overally, it looks as though Samsung has managed to make the K much more compact than the S4 Zoom, but we'll have to wait until the official launch until we can say for sure.

Samsung has already sent out invites to an April 29 event in Singapore, where the "K" device will make its debut. Well - official debut, at least.

If you're not fussed about being a camera pro, the Galaxy S5 flagship might be for you

Via SamMobile