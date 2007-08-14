Orange to get iPhone exclusive?

Orange is rumoured to be lined up as Apple's exclusive iPhone partner mobile operator in France

The "who'll get the iPhone in Europe?" rumour-mill has started to roll again with reports from France that Orange has won the race to sell the Apple iPhone in France.

Rumours were fuelled by an online Le Figaro report today. It suggested that the iPhone could be launched by France Telecom on its Orange mobile network soon after an Apple conference in Paris at the end of September.

The Le Figaro report has drawn a blank from official Orange sources, who are refusing to comment on the rumours.

Apple is expected to strike deals with several European operators to sell the iPhone exclusively in selected European countries when it launches later this year. Despite plenty of rumours, no operators have yet been confirmed for the iPhone's European launch.